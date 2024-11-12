Manchester United: Why was there no place for Ruud van Nistelrooy in Ruben Amorim’s team?

With Ruben Amorim taking up his new position as coach of Manchester United, it’s left Ruud van Nistelrooy in an awkward situation. Van Nistelrooy was appointed as the interim coach of United after coach Erik ten Hag was sacked.

Now, Van Nisterlrooy who first served as an assistant under Ten Hag may have been left wondering if he will still retain a position under the new leadership. However, the club were quick to make the announcement of Van Nistelrooy’s departure on Monday despite his unbeaten run as interim-coach. Pundit Gary Linkeker raised the pertinent question before the announcement.

Where do you place him? Speaking on The Rest Is Football, Lineker said: “It also wouldn’t surprise me if Ruben Amorim comes in and goes, ‘Do you really want someone who’s been part of the previous regime in there?’ “Especially a big personality like that, and where do you place him, is he first assistant? “I think it might be a little bit awkward and I suspect like you Alan [Shearer], he might go elsewhere.”

Meanwhile, Van Nistelrooy saw United beat Leicester City 3-0 in the Premier League on Sunday. Tentatively looking to his future with United, Van Nistelrooy told Manchester United’s webpage: “What we try to do is obviously try to stabilise, after a very difficult, emotional period. “You want to get the players performing at their best, so a lot of communication and training sessions, to get the right feeling across to them.