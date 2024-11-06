Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes didn’t show leadership, says Roy Keane

United have made their worst league start since the 1986/1987 season as they are down in 13th place with 12 points from 10 matches, with just three wins from 10 to begin their campaign. The United skipper Fernandes has since apologised to Ten Hag for his side’s poor performances which saw the coach shown the door at Old Trafford.

‘Too little, too late’ Keane, speaking as a pundit for Sky News, said the words of Fernandes meant little. “Too little, too late. Listen, these are always awkward interviews but I wouldn’t have much time and patience for a player to say ‘listen, sorry we’ve let you down’. Too little, too late,” said Keane.

“You’re judged by what you do on the football pitch and I don’t think Bruno done enough in a lot of the games where he didn’t show that leadership. So, it’ll be interesting to obviously hear what Ten Hag has to say about it but you also have to move on. Listen, a lot of players don’t care that much when a manager goes. “But I don’t think Bruno has done enough as a captain of Man United over last year to help the manager out. Far from it. The proof’s there with all the results.” Another player that Keane took a jab at was United fullback Diogo Dalot.