Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes didn’t show leadership, says Roy Keane

Following the departure of Erik ten Hag as Manchester United coach, former Red Devils player Roy Keane has slammed the performances and leadership of skipper Bruno Fernandes.
After Ten Hag was sacked at the end of last month, another former United player - Ruud van Nistelrooy was put in place as interim coach. Sporting Lisbon coach Ruben Amorim, whose side thumped Manchester City 4-1 in their Uefa Champions League match on Tuesday, will take charge of United on November 11.
United have made their worst league start since the 1986/1987 season as they are down in 13th place with 12 points from 10 matches, with just three wins from 10 to begin their campaign.
The United skipper Fernandes has since apologised to Ten Hag for his side’s poor performances which saw the coach shown the door at Old Trafford.
‘Too little, too late’
Keane, speaking as a pundit for Sky News, said the words of Fernandes meant little.
“Too little, too late. Listen, these are always awkward interviews but I wouldn’t have much time and patience for a player to say ‘listen, sorry we’ve let you down’. Too little, too late,” said Keane.
“You’re judged by what you do on the football pitch and I don’t think Bruno done enough in a lot of the games where he didn’t show that leadership. So, it’ll be interesting to obviously hear what Ten Hag has to say about it but you also have to move on. Listen, a lot of players don’t care that much when a manager goes.
“But I don’t think Bruno has done enough as a captain of Man United over last year to help the manager out. Far from it. The proof’s there with all the results.”
Another player that Keane took a jab at was United fullback Diogo Dalot.
“You have to get hold of these lads,” Keane said. “Hit the target, these are big chances. These are top quality players missing open goals. Dalot missed a chance last week and people keep telling me he’s a good player. Put the ball in the back of the net, keep your manager in the job for another couple of weeks at least.”