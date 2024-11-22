Manchester United’s Erik ten Hag raised a red flag from day one, says Jamie Carragher

Now that the dust has well and truly settled on the departure of Erik ten Hag as Manchester United coach, former Liverpool player Jamie Carragher has revealed the dim perception he held of the former Red Devils boss. Ten Hag was sacked at the end of last month, and new coach Ruben Amorim will take charge of a United team languishing in 13th place on the Premier League log.

Since the retirement of Alex Ferguson in 2013 after he led them to 13 Premier League titles between 1992 and 2013, five FA Cups and two Champions League titles it has been slim pickings for the team in red from Manchester. The 46-year-old Carragher who spent his entire 17-year career at Liverpool as he racked up 508 appearances and no Premier League titles, gave a brutally honest assessment of his first impression of Ten Hag in a column for The Telegraph.

‘Perceptions matter’ “The most successful have an aura and personality.' Carragher wrote. “Only those working in the same environment can offer a first-hand account of how the manager operates behind the scenes, but for those of us on the outside looking in, perceptions matter.