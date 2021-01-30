Manchester United's Jesse Lingard joins West Ham on loan for rest of the season

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

LONDON - Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard has joined Premier League rivals West Ham United on loan for the remainder of the 2020-21 campaign, the clubs announced on Friday. The England international has not played a league match for the Manchester side this season, making only three appearances in the League Cup and FA Cup. The 28-year-old fell out of favour with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and was limited to nine league starts in the previous season, scoring in the club's final game of the campaign. Lingard will be reunited with his former Manchester United manager David Moyes at West Ham and is keen to kick-start his career under the Scot’s guidance at the London Stadium. 🆕 Exclusive first interview with @JesseLingard



Our new No.1️⃣1️⃣ on joining West Ham United... #WelcomeJesse — West Ham United (@WestHam) January 29, 2021 "It’s another new chapter in my life. Nothing is guaranteed but I’ve come here to work hard and help the team and bring my experience. That’s the main aim," he told West Ham TV.

"I just want to enjoy my football and get back playing again and get my feet back on the pitch."

Lingard was not signed in time for West Ham's Premier League game with Liverpool on Sunday but he will be a welcome addition to Moyes' improving side who are vying for a European spot.

The midfielder, who has 24 England caps, said on social media in July last year that he was "lost as a player and person" during the previous campaign.

He has played 210 games and scored 33 goals for United with whom he has won the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League.

Lingard's contract at Old Trafford ends in June 2022 and Solskjaer earlier told a news conference that he wanted him to return to the club refreshed after his loan move.

“We want Jesse to come back here revitalised and having shown at West Ham how good a player he is, of course," he said.

"We've had little to no injuries and he's not forced his way into the team unfortunately. I want him to go there, enjoy himself, show how good a player he is and come back as a United player through and through," added Solskjaer. (Reporting by Rohith Nair and Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Ken Ferris in London; Editing by Peter Rutherford and Pritha Sarkar )