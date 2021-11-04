SportSoccerPremier League
FILE - Manchester United's Raphael Varane celebrates at the end of their Champions League match against Villarreal. Photo: Phil Noble/Reuters
Manchester United's Raphael Varane faces month out with hamstring injury

Manchester – Manchester United defender Raphael Varane sustained a hamstring injury in their Champions League draw with Atalanta on Tuesday and will be out for around a month, the club said on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old France international started the match as part of United's three-man central defence partnership, but had to be replaced in the opening half.

Varane only returned to the team for last weekend's 3-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur after overcoming a groin injury sustained on international duty last month.

He completed a reported £34 million ($46.5 million) move to United from Real Madrid this summer.

United drew 2-2 with Atalanta thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo's two goals and top Group F with seven points after four matches.

They take on local rivals Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday before the international break.

