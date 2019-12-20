DOHA – Senegalese forward Sadio Mane has dismissed any speculation of bad blood between himself and Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah.
Both players are turning out for the club World Cup currently underway in Doha where Liverpool will be contesting the final against Flamengo.
There were reports of a breakdown between the pair after Mane seemed to be angered with Salah, after he failed to deliver a pass against Burnley in the English Premier League dating back to August 31.
