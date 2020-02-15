Liverpool's Sadio Mane celebrates after scoring his side's winning goal during their Premier League game against Norwich City at Carrow Road Stadium in Norwich on Saturday. Photo: Frank Augstein/AP

NORWICH – Liverpool's Sadio Mane marked his return from injury with a late goal to crack Norwich City's resistance and secure a 1-0 win on Saturday to extend his side's Premier League lead to 25 points. Bottom club Norwich were proving a tough nut to crack on a windy evening for Jurgen Klopp's side but Mane, who came on as a substitute on the hour, pounced to drill home a fine finish from inside the area in the 78th minute.

It was his first appearance since going off injured in Liverpool's win at Wolverhampton Wanderers on January 23.

Norwich had defended resolutely and twice came close to taking the lead, but Liverpool's relentless romp towards a first English title for 30 years continued.

Victory was their 34th in their last 35 league games and their 17th in succession.