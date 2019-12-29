'Marcus Rashford is a leader,' says Solskjaer









Manchester United's Marcus Rashford celebrates after scoring their second goal during their Premier League game against Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday. Photo: Phil Noble/Reuters CAPE TOWN – Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hailed Marcus Rashford after the striker scored again on Saturday. The Reds beat Burnley 2-0 at Turf Moor, claiming back-to-back wins and a first clean sheet since September to move to fifth on the Premier League table. Rashford, who was an ever menacing presence, scored in the fifth minute ot stoppage time, his 12th Premier League goal of the season and 16th in all competitions. “He’s a kid that you want to help. He’s got everything physically, he’s got the right mentality and attitude and he’s one o our own,” the Manchester United manager said of the club’s leading striker who had come in for some criticism earlier in the campaign. “He’s just going to be better and better. He’s still only 22 so he’ll grow and he’s got the best years ahead of him.

“This season he’s been a leader, he’s really shown his maturity,” said Solskjaer.

Rashford also had something positive to say about strike partner Anthony Martial. Between them, they have scored 19 of United’s 32 goals in the league this season.

“He’s been brilliant today and for a forward, there’s nothing better than scoring goals and hopefully he can keep scoring goals, keep the confidence high and we can continue playing like that until the end of the season,” said Rashford.

Martial opened the scoring on the day, giving United the lead on the stroke of half-time. Their next game in the league sees them going to North London to take on Arsenal at the Emirates on New Year’s Day.

IOL Sport