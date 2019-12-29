CAPE TOWN – Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hailed Marcus Rashford after the striker scored again on Saturday.
The Reds beat Burnley 2-0 at Turf Moor, claiming back-to-back wins and a first clean sheet since September to move to fifth on the Premier League table.
Rashford, who was an ever menacing presence, scored in the fifth minute ot stoppage time, his 12th Premier League goal of the season and 16th in all competitions.
“He’s a kid that you want to help. He’s got everything physically, he’s got the right mentality and attitude and he’s one o our own,” the Manchester United manager said of the club’s leading striker who had come in for some criticism earlier in the campaign.
“He’s just going to be better and better. He’s still only 22 so he’ll grow and he’s got the best years ahead of him.