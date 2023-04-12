London — Marcus Rashford will miss Manchester United's Europa League quarter-final first-leg clash with Sevilla after suffering a muscle injury that is likely to keep him out for "a few games", the club announced on Wednesday. The 25-year-old, who has scored 28 goals for Erik ten Hag's side this season, limped out of the 2-0 Premier League win over Everton on Saturday.

"Marcus Rashford will be unavailable for Thursday's Uefa Europa League quarter-final game against Sevilla because of a muscle injury," United said in a statement. "The forward was withdrawn in the 80th minute of Saturday's 2-0 Premier League win over Everton at Old Trafford and immediately headed to the dressing room for treatment. "Subsequent assessment of the injury suggested that Marcus will be unavailable for a few games, but is expected to be back for the season run-in."

United have been boosted by the recent return to fitness of Anthony Martial, who scored the second goal against Everton, and loan signing Wout Weghorst is another attacking option.