PERTH – Anthony Martial’s 69th-minute penalty completed the scoring in Manchester United’s 4-0 win over Leeds on Wednesday for their second consecutive victory on a pre-season tour. United led 2-0 at halftime on goals from 17-year-old Mason Greenwood in the seventh minute and England striker Marcus Rashford, who was named man of the match, in the 27th.

Paul Pogba’s pass split the Leeds defence, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s first-time cross was prodded home by Greenwood to open the scoring.

Phil Jones, left unmarked on a corner kick, powered a header into the back of the net for the other second-half goal in the 51st minute.

“The squad is strong, today just shows we have strength in depth, young players coming through and pace upfront,” United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.

In their tour opener last Saturday, United beat the A-League’s Perth Glory 2-0.

The two matches attracted crowds of more than 110 000, including 55 274 for Wednesday’s match at the new Perth Stadium.

Team officials said United striker Romelu Lukaku did not play Wednesday’s match due to a training injury, while goalkeeper David de Gea was ill.

Juan Mata captained the side and Wan-Bissaka made his first start for United, which again made 11 changes at halftime.

Leeds, who play in the second tier in England, move to Sydney to play the A-League’s Western Sydney Wanderers on Saturday.

Man United next play Inter Milan at the National Stadium in Singapore on Saturday, then Tottenham at the Hongkou Stadium in Shanghai on July 25.

They conclude their five-match pre-season tour against AC Milan in Cardiff on August 3.

AP