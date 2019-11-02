Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has credited Anthony Martial with helping fellow forward Marcus Rashford to rediscover his goalscoring form and confidence in recent matches.
Rashford, who turned 22 on Thursday, scored twice in United's League Cup victory win over Chelsea in midweek, including a stunning free-kick that took his tally to four goals in his past three starts for the club.
His purple patch has coincided with the return of Anthony Martial, who shrugged off an eight-week injury layoff to dismantle the Norwich City defence in United's 3-1 Premier League victory at Carrow Road last weekend.
"Since Anthony has come back, Marcus has flourished," Solskjaer told reporters ahead of United's league trip to Bournemouth on Saturday.
"He's probably happier facing goal and being direct, driving at people, taking players on rather than being a target man with his back to goal. But he's only just turned 22 and he wants to master all the skills.