Martin Tyler, the voice of Premier League, hangs up his Sky mic

London — Veteran English soccer commentator Martin Tyler is hanging up his Sky Sports microphone after more than 30 years of bringing the Premier League to living rooms across the world. The 77-year-old has described thousands of matches throughout his career, across the Premier League, Champions League and international tournaments.

His "Aguero-o-o-o!!" description of Sergio Aguero's title-winning goal for Manchester City on the final day of the 2011-12 season remains one of his most memorable moments. "Everyone at Sky Sports would like to say a heartfelt thank you to Martin for his unparalleled contribution and dedication to our coverage over the last 30 years," Gary Hughes, Sky Sports' director of football said on Saturday. "'The Voice' will always be synonymous with the Premier League and Sky Sports. When you think of commentary, you think of Martin Tyler."

Tyler's Sky career spanned the history of the Premier League that was launched in 1992, having come through the ranks at ITV for whom he was part of the 1978 World Cup broadcasting team. He led ITV's commentary team at the 1982 World Cup and 1984 European Championships and also covered the 1986 World Cup before signing for British Satellite Broadcasting's Sports Channel in 1990, before its merger with Sky. "In my humble opinion, the huge corporation Sky is today has stemmed from Sky Sports' innovative and inspired coverage of the Premier League," Tyler said.

Tributes have flooded in from those Tyler commentated on and worked alongside. "Martin is one of the all time legends of the commentary box," former Liverpool defender and now Sky Sports analyst Jamie Carragher said on Twitter. "Aguerooooo is one of the most iconic commentary lines in the history of the game!" Sky Sports said Tyler would leave the organisation before the start of the new season.