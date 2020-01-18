LONDON – Arsenal's Brazilian teenager Gabriel Martinelli seized his chance to shine with a goal on Saturday, but Sheffield United earned a 1-1 draw at The Emirates with a strike from John Fleck.
The 18-year-old Martinelli, starting in place of suspended frontman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, put his side in front on the stroke of halftime, touching in Bukayo Saka's cross.
Mikel Arteta's side had been hoping to build on an encouraging New Year's Day home win over Manchester United but they were left frustrated again and they have now won only one of the Spaniard's first five league games in charge.
Arsenal had a good shout for a penalty after the break when Nicolas Pepe went down in the area but VAR ruled in favour of the visitors, who then made the most of the let-off.
Fleck earned them a point late on when he beat Bernd Leno from close range in the 83rd minute as United ended strongly and could have even returned home with the win.