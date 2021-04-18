Mason Greenwood double helps Man United to win over Burnley

MANCHESTER - Mason Greenwood continued his fine run of form with a second-half brace which helped Manchester United to a 3-1 home win over Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday and kept them on course for a top-four finish.

The result left United second in the standings on 66 points from 32 games, eight behind leaders Manchester City and 10 ahead of third-placed Leicester City, who have a game in hand.

Greenwood fired United ahead in the 48th minute and after James Tarkowski headed Burnley's equaliser two minutes later, he restored the home side's lead with a heavily deflected shot before Edinson Cavani sealed the win.

United enjoyed a huge let off in the first minute as Burnley striker Chris Wood headed the ball into the back of the net after only 13 seconds but his effort was ruled out for a marginal offside.