Mason Greenwood is a special talent, says Ian Wright

CAPE TOWN – Former Arsenal and England striker, Ian Wright, has expressed his excitement over Mason Greenwood, and believes the Manchester United teenager is showing all the signs of a special player.

Greenwood scored twice as United hammered Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Saturday night. His strikes put him on 15 goals in all competitions for the season, and he became the first 18-year-old to score as many in a single season since Wayne Rooney in 2004.

Such is the excitement around Greenwood that United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer labelled him “one of the best finishers he’s ever seen” due to his ability to score with either foot.

“He does look very special,” said Match of the Day’s Wright after the clash against Bournemouth. “He’s a young English player and we get very excited when you see a talent like that come through especially at a club the size of United.

“He’s 18 and you see him blasting onto the scene like he has and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s saying he’s one of the best finishers he’s ever seen – and he [Solskjaer] has been amongst some.