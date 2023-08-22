Mason Greenwood might still have a home in football despite getting the boot at Manchester United

Following the news on Monday that Mason Greenwood will be leaving Manchester United, an surprise move to the Saudi Pro League has emerged as a distinct possibility. Steven Gerrard-coached Al-Ettifaq are seen as the strongest contenders to sign the 21-year-old.

Since being cleared of the charges against him, including attempted rape, Greenwood has maintained his innocence. Manchester United said on Monday: "All those involved, including Mason, recognise the difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United.

"It has therefore been mutually agreed that it would be most appropriate for him to do so away from Old Trafford, and we will now work with Mason to achieve that outcome.” Greenwood, whose contract runs until June 2025, said: "I did not do the things I was accused of, and in February I was cleared of all charges.

"However, I fully accept I made mistakes in my relationship, and I take my share of responsibility for the situations which led to the social media post. "Today's decision has been part of a collaborative process between Manchester United, my family and me. "The best decision for us all, is for me to continue my football career away from Old Trafford, where my presence will not be a distraction for the club.

"I thank the club for their support since I joined aged seven. There will always be a part of me which is United." According to express.co.uk, Al-Ettifaq are said to be willing to offer Greenwood a R238 million-a-year deal. Meanwhile, former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is currently on a R16.7 million-per-week salary at Al-Ettifaq.