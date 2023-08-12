Mason Greenwood’s future still in limbo as Manchester United’s female fans plan protest

Mason Greenwood’s Manchester United future remains up in the air after the 21-year-old England international was not included in the club’s provisional squad list for the new season. Greenwood has been waiting to see if he can restart his career after charges of attempted rape and assault against him were dropped earlier this year.

With the club in desperate need of a goalscorer, Erik ten Hag is reportedly keen on reintegrating Greenwood into the squad, while the players are said to be willing to welcome him back. However, reports on Friday suggested the club was waiting to consult with their women’s team on the matter as soon as the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand concludes. A group of female Manchester United supporters released a strongly worded statement on Friday demanding the club to not reinstate Greenwood into the first team, and are planning a protest ahead of Monday’s Premier League opener against Wolves.

Greenwood, along with new signing Rasmus Hojlund, were not included in United’s provisional squad list. While a reason for Greenwood’s omission was not given, the club said they were allowing Hojlund time to reach match fitness before confirming his new number.