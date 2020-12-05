Massimiliano Allegri eyes coaching role in Premier League

ROME – Former Juventus and AC Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri has expressed his desire to manage a club in the Premier League, which he described as “more sophisticated and tactical” than ever before.

Allegri, who has been linked with coaching jobs at Manchester United and Arsenal in the British media, has been without a club since leaving Juventus at the end of the 2018-19 season.

The 53-year-old Italian guided Juventus to five consecutive Serie A titles, adding to his first top-flight title triumph with AC Milan in 2011.

In an interview with the Times, Allegri said he is improving his English language skills and looking for a fresh challenge in Europe.

“I would like to experience the Premier League,” Allegri said. “In Italy, I was in Milan four years. Five years in Juventus. Now I expect (to work again) in Italy, but it is difficult, or in England.”