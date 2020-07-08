Masterclass by Silva as Man City thrash Newcastle 5-0

MANCHESTER – David Silva scored one goal and made two more as Manchester City put on a passing masterclass to overwhelm Newcastle United with a 5-0 Premier League victory on Wednesday.

Gabriel Jesus put the home side ahead in the 10th minute, stabbing home Silva's clever pass, and Riyad Mahrez made it 2-0 in the 21st minute when Kevin De Bruyne pulled the ball back for him to sweep home from the penalty spot.

Things went from bad to worse for Newcastle in the second half when Matt Ritchie's last-ditch attempt to dispossess Jesus hit fellow defender Federico Fernandez and flew into the goal to put City 3-0 up.