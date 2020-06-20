Maupay strikes late as Arsenal sunk by Brighton
LONDON – Arsenal slumped to a last-gasp 2-1 Premier League defeat at relegation-threatened Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday in a blow to the London club's chances of securing European football next season.
Frenchman Neal Maupay struck the winner five minutes into stoppage time after Nicolas Pepe's delightful second-half opener had been cancelled out by Lewis Dunk.
The defeat left the Gunners in ninth place with 40 points from 30 games, six behind fifth-placed Manchester United.
The result came three days after Mikel Arteta's side suffered a 3-0 rout at Manchester City as the Premier League returned after a three-month hiatus due to the coronavirus health crisis.
Brighton are 15th on 32 points, five points above third-from-bottom Bournemouth, who have one game in hand.
Arsenal's next assignment in the Premier League sees them visit St Mary's to take on Southampton on Thursday, while Brighton head to Champions League-chasing Leicester City on Tuesday.Reuters