Maurizio Sarri has two years left on his £5 million-a-season deal at Chelsea, which he signed last summer. Photo: Reuters

LONDON – Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri is the man Juventus want to appoint as Max Allegri’s successor. Sarri has emerged as the Italian champions’ first choice to fill the vacancy, and confidence is growing at the Serie A giants that they can agree a deal with Chelsea.

Sarri has two years left on his £5 million-a-season deal, which he signed last summer.

He would be in line for a pay rise should he seal a return to Italy, having agreed in principle a three-year deal with Juventus worth around £6.2 million a year.

Chelsea are open to letting Sarri leave, providing a compensation deal is struck.

The Italian’s representatives are due for talks with Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia over his future after Wednesday’s Europa League final against Arsenal.

Meanwhile, England Under-17 World Cup winner George McEachran was included in the Chelsea squad that flew to Baku on Monday for the Europa League showpiece.

Midfielder McEachran, 18, travelled as N’Golo Kante is a doubt after suffering a knee injury in training on Saturday.

Five hours later, the Blues have arrived in Azerbaijan.



And what a welcome! 🥁🇦🇿 #UELfinal pic.twitter.com/6mSLmKRs0S — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 27, 2019

Daily Mail