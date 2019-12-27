MANCHESTER – The gloss was taken off Manchester United's 4-1 thumping of Newcastle United as midfielder Scott McTominay left Old Trafford on crutches and looking unlikely to be fit for the rest of the Christmas programme.
"He's done his ligament in the knee, probably," manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said after the win that lifted United right back into the mix for a Champions League spot.
"I don't know how bad it is. The boy has got the biggest heart of the lot. We'll find out tomorrow how it is."
Two goals by Anthony Martial and one each for young strike duo Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford allowed United to hit back in style after Matty Longstaff had put Newcastle ahead.
They are now in seventh spot, only four points behind fourth-placed Chelsea who have lost five of their last seven matches in the Premier League.