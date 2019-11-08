A "comprehensive" police operation is in place to prevent any violence or untoward incidents when Manchester City travel to Liverpool for Sunday's top-of-the-table Premier League clash, Merseyside Police said on Friday.
British media reported that concerns for the team's safety were raised by City after a viral social media post encouraged Liverpool fans to line the road to Anfield and greet the team bus with "pyro, pints and flags".
City's team bus was damaged in similar circumstances in April 2018 when they arrived at Anfield for a Champions League quarter-final match, with supporters lighting red flares and throwing objects such as bottles and cans at the windows.
Two police officers were injured in the incident and Liverpool, who apologised "unreservedly" to City, were charged and fined 20,000 euros ($22,036) by European soccer governing body UEFA.
"As with any match, a comprehensive and appropriate policing operation has been put in place ahead of Sunday's game and we have liaised with both clubs and their supporter groups," Merseyside police superintendent Paul White said in a statement.