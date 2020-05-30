Merseyside police support Liverpool's bid to play at Anfield

LIVERPOOL are fighting for the right to play at Anfield when the Premier League resumes, and their hopes have been given a huge boost by Merseyside Police. As reported by Sportsmail yesterday, officials are considering staging up to a dozen games — including the coronation of the champions in waiting — at neutral venues amid fears that fans will gather outside and create a health risk. However, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has urged fans not to congregate outside the ground to help the club’s case and now the area’s police force says it has no objections to matches at Anfield. Those comments appear to contradict an earlier statement from the country’s lead for football policing, deputy chief constable Mark Roberts, who named six matches which he claimed police wanted at neutral venues.

Four of those involved Liverpool and included the Merseyside derby. However, the Premier League then released a statement saying that

no decisions had been made but they were ‘prepared for all outcomes and have a neutral venue contingency’.

Klopp, in an interview with BeIN Sports, said: ‘I’m pretty sure we can sort the season in Liverpool. We have the best fans in the world so now we can have the best stay-at-home fans in the world. We will celebrate together in the right manner whenever it might be.

‘There’s a 50 per cent chance of not becoming champion in your own stadium anyway. Who cares? It’s really not important.’

And, in a major shot in the arm for Liverpool’s hopes, assistant chief constable Rob Carden said: ‘Merseyside Police is ready to provide whatever policing is required in relation to games being played at our Premier League stadia once the season restarts. In relation to crime and disorder, we have no objections to any of the Everton or Liverpool home fixtures being played at their respective grounds.

‘We have a good relationship with both clubs and their fan groups, and are content that we can work together in advance of the restart.’

‘Decisions in relation to public health risk are made by the Government and Public Health England and the final decision rests with the safety advisory group, which is chaired by Liverpool City Council.’

Everton also want their remaining home matches to be staged in Liverpool and they are ready to stand by their rivals.

