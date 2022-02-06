Messi and Ronaldo as teammates? Man United considering swap deal to land Pochettino

Cape Town — Could Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar Jr. be lining up along each other in the colours of Paris St Germain next season? They could be if Manchester United get their way. According to reports in the British media, the English giants are hoping to land manager Mauricio Pochettino, and are open in including the Portuguese superstar in to sweeten the deal.

United are currently on the lookout for a new manager following last year’s sacking of Ole Gunnar Solksjaer. German mentor Ralf Rangnick has been in charge temporarily. Former Tottenham Hotspur boss Pochettino is seen as the leading candidate for the job, although he could face a challenge from Ajax Amsterdam’s Erik Ten Hag. Reports suggest that Ronaldo could be open to the move, despite signing a two-year contract with United at the start of the season.