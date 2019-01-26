Millwall's Jake Cooper celebrates scoring their second goal with team mates. Photo: REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON – Second-tier Millwall twice came from behind to beat top-flight Everton 3-2 in Saturday's big FA Cup fourth-round upset although their last-gasp triumph was tinged with controversy. On a day when Manchester City continued their pursuit of silverware on four fronts with a 5-0 thrashing of Burnley and Premier League Wolverhampton Wanderers narrowly avoided defeat at third-tier Shrewsbury Town, the big drama came later in a rain-sodden south London.

Richarlison's 43rd-minute shot from 25 metres opened the scoring for Everton as it squirmed past Millwall keeper Jordan Archer but Lee Gregory's header levelled the score before halftime.

Substitute Cenk Tosun restored Everton's lead but Millwall, quarter-finalists two years ago, again hit back three minutes later through Jake Cooper, although Everton were incensed as the ball appeared to come off his arm.

With VAR being used at selected ties - but not at the Den - the goal was allowed, despite a large video screen replaying the incident.

Jake Cooper celebrates scoring their second goal against Everton on Saturday. Photo: REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Everton had only themselves to blame, though, when they failed to defend Shaun Williams's dangerous free kick in stoppage time and Murray Wallace beat England keeper Jordan Pickford from six metres out.

“My arm was alongside my body but you would have to give every penalty that hit your arm if you are going to pull that up,” Cooper said of his goal.

“We'll take that and luckily we got the winner.”

Reuters



