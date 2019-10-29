Last season's triumphant Champions League campaign has given Liverpool the confidence and belief they can win the Premier League this season, midfielder James Milner has said.
Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final in June to win their first trophy under manager Juergen Klopp and finished second in the Premier League, a point behind Manchester City.
Klopp's team lead the league by six points this season after a strong start and Milner hopes the experience of winning Europe's elite club competition will help in their pursuit of a first league title in 30 years.
"This season we have a team that can do it," Milner told the Guardian newspaper. "I think there's a calm around the club, both inside and outside, and people are confident we can get it done.
"Hopefully winning that first trophy, the European Cup, as a squad will give us the experience to win the league."