Misfiring Timo Werner hoping to shake off slow start at Chelsea

LONDON – Chelsea’s Timo Werner says he is struggling to adapt to the rigours of the Premier League following his big-money move from Bundesliga side Leipzig but the German forward is confident he will soon start firing on all cylinders.

Werner, 24, has scored just four goals in 13 games since his arrival from Leipzig in a reported €50 million ($61.28 million) deal in June.

“It does matter how much you cost. It’s always a bit of pressure when you come to a new club,” Werner told the Chelsea website on Saturday. “But I think I can handle it very well. It’s not something new.

“The pressure is a little bit higher than the previous years but I think good footballers are the best under pressure and that’s my plan, I can do very well under pressure.

“The Premier League is a little bit different to my old league. It’s tougher than I thought. The contact here is harder than in Germany, it’s what I expected but not like this.”