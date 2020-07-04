Missing Mesut is still in my plans, insists Arteta

Mikel Arteta insists the door will always be open for Mesut Ozil to return, despite the midfielder’s continued exile. Ozil, 31, has not played for Arsenal since the Premier League restart, thanks to ‘tactical reasons’ and a back injury. The former Germany international is on £350,000 a week, but since Arteta recently adopted a 3-4-3 formation, there are questions over whether the No?10 is still in his plans. ‘There is always a place for a player of his quality,’ Arteta said prior to today’s trip to Wolves.

‘Players can adapt to different systems and we can adapt systems for different players.

‘Sometimes it is not just about what we want to play or how we want to play, sometimes we have to try to field the players that we have available in the right moments, in the right positions, to perform and be comfortable on the pitch to do what we require them to do.’

There is also uncertainty about the future of Matteo Guendouzi. The 21-year-old midfielder has been left out since the defeat at Brighton, after which Guendouzi grabbed Neal Maupay by the throat and taunted Brighton players over their wages.

Arteta recently said he only wants players who want to be ‘on the boat’.

He explained: ‘Players that respect the values we want to implement, are 100 per cent committed to our culture and are accountable every day for what we demand from them. Players that are ready to help each other, fight for each other and enjoy playing together.

‘That is what I mean by being in the boat. If you behave like this every day, you are very welcome here and we want to get the best out of you.’

He added: ‘We all have moments when you have doubts about your future, you have difficult times. That is why conversations have to be open. You have to create an environment for the players to trust you.’

Gabreilli Martinelli has signed a new long-term contract at Arsenal. The Brazilian, 19, joined from Ituano 12 months ago and scored 10 goals in his debut season, which was cut short by a knee injury.

Daily Mail