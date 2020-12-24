Mo Salah is happy at Liverpool, says Jurgen Klopp

LIVERPOOL – Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that Mohamed Salah is in a “good moment” and is happy at Liverpool, dismissing media speculation the Egyptian wants to leave the club. Salah told Madrid-based newspaper AS in an interview last weekend that he admired Real Madrid and Barcelona, fuelling talk in the British press that the forward was looking to move on. “We never speak (about contracts),” Klopp told reporters ahead of the visit of struggling West Bromwich Albion on Sunday. “Mo is in a good mood and moment, and that is most important. “You would have seen him laughing a lot (today, in training). The rest is nice for you to write but internally, nothing really (to say).” Salah was left on the bench for last weekend’s 7-0 thrashing of Crystal Palace, but still scored two goals when he came on to help the Premier League leaders maintain their fine form.

Champions Liverpool are unbeaten in 10 league games while conceding just eight goals since losing 7-2 at Aston Villa in October -- winning three of the last four.

They are the first side to spend three straight Christmases leading the English top flight since they also achieved the feat between 1978 and 1980, but Klopp is not getting carried away.

“7-0 is a number you don’t see often,” Klopp said. “After the (Palace) game my thought was we cancelled out (Villa).

“Two years ago when we didn’t win after being top at Christmas. It was about the quality of the opponents and that quality is still out there.

“Top is the best position you can be in at the moment but that is it. We know how tough it is. It’s nice, nothing else. If we want to do something special we focus until the end of the season.”

Klopp also confirmed that close-season signing Thiago Alcantara is not ready to return against West Brom after missing the last nine games with a knee injury.

“Thiago made the first steps back towards team training,” he added. “But not full yet. After a long time, we cannot rush it.”

Reuters