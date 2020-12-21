Mo Salah is not happy at Liverpool, says former Egyptian great Mohamed Aboutrika
CAPE TOWN – According to Egyptian legend Mohamed Aboutrika, Mohamed Salah is unhappy at Liverpool and could be open to a move to Real Madrid or Barcelona.
Aboutrika, who was the biggest name in Egyptian football before Salah came along, told beIN Sports said one of the reasons the Liverpool man was upset was due to be overlooked for the captaincy in their Champions League game against Midtjylland.
“I called Salah about his situation at Liverpool and he is upset, but that would never affect his performance on the field,” Aboutrika said in his interview with beIN Sports during the weekend.
“I know that Salah is not happy in Liverpool, he told me the reasons why he is not happy but they are secrets and I cannot talk about it in public,” he continued.
“One of the reasons that made Salah angry was that he was not the captain against Midtjylland.
“If Salah was a player at Real Madrid or Barcelona, and playing at the same level as Liverpool, he would've won the Ballon d'Or, and it is normal for a Spanish newspaper to ask Salah about Real Madrid and Barcelona.
“In my opinion, Liverpool are considering selling Salah for economic purposes.
“I do not have any influence over Salah's decisions, he is my friend and brother, and he is smart enough to know what is best for him,” said Aboutrika, who was capped 100 times at international level.
In an interview with Spain’s AS last week, Salah himself admitted to being frustrated over the captaincy issue, and did not rule out a move to either Real Madrid or Barcelona.
IOL Sport