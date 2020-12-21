Mo Salah is not happy at Liverpool, says former Egyptian great Mohamed Aboutrika

CAPE TOWN – According to Egyptian legend Mohamed Aboutrika, Mohamed Salah is unhappy at Liverpool and could be open to a move to Real Madrid or Barcelona.

Aboutrika, who was the biggest name in Egyptian football before Salah came along, told beIN Sports said one of the reasons the Liverpool man was upset was due to be overlooked for the captaincy in their Champions League game against Midtjylland.

“I called Salah about his situation at Liverpool and he is upset, but that would never affect his performance on the field,” Aboutrika said in his interview with beIN Sports during the weekend.

“I know that Salah is not happy in Liverpool, he told me the reasons why he is not happy but they are secrets and I cannot talk about it in public,” he continued.

“One of the reasons that made Salah angry was that he was not the captain against Midtjylland.