Mo Salah, right, celebrates with his teammate Roberto Firmino after scoring against Crystal Palace. Photo: Rui Vieira/AP Photo

Mo Salah hit his 50th Premier League goal in just 72 games. Only traditional centre forwards Ruud van Nistelrooy, Alan Shearer and Andy Cole have hit that milestone in fewer games.

‘Exceptional achievement from a world-class player,’ said Jurgen Klopp.

‘He made a few steps in the right direction in the last couple of months. It’s an outstanding number. I heard the names of the players who did it quicker. Yeah. Good strikers as well.

‘Maybe he would have scored more and earlier if I hadn’t played him so often at right wing! So, my fault. But not bad. He helps us a lot and the boys know that. It’s a win-win situation. He benefits from the style of play of the other boys and they benefit, of course, from his scoring desire.’

Salah, who scored two of his Premier League goals during his spell at Chelsea, said: ‘It’s nice to score 50 Premier League goals. Now I’m looking forward to scoring 50 for Liverpool.’

Speaking after the 4-3 win over Palace, Salah added: ‘We expected a difficult game. They played well and they were compact in front of the box. In the end, the most important thing is the result, conceding three goals is hard but we need to accept that. This is a tough time for us and we have to be strong. We played well today and deserved the game.’

Daily Mail