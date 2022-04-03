Mohamed Salah set to sign new mega money Liverpool contract after U-turn in negotiations

Cape Town — Mohamed Salah will reportedly sign a new four-year mega money contract after making a U-turn in negotiations.
The UK’s Mirror reported on Sunday that the Egyptian striker was set to commit his future to the Merseyside club due to the support he has received after Egypt missed out on World Cup qualification.
The player and club had reached an impasse after the initial £220,000-a-week — which would have made him the club’s highest earner — was rejected.
Salah wanted a deal that would put him alongside Cristiano Ronaldo as the Premier League’s highest earner on around £500,000-a-week, but now seems to have a reached a compromise and is willing to accept £400,000-a-week.
The news that Salah is willing to commit his future to Liverpool will come as music to manager Jurgen Klopp’s ears as he attempts to guide the club to an unprecedented quadruple.
Man City maintain Premier League lead over Liverpool, Brentford thrash Chelsea
Jota, Fabinho fire Liverpool to top of the table with win over Watford
Chelsea fan group says majority do not support Ricketts family's bid for club
Pep Guardiola backs Erik ten Hag as future Man City coach
Bruno Fernandes signs new Manchester United deal until 2026
WATCH: Liverpool and Man City resume battle for Premier League title
Liverpool, who are in a tight two-horse race with Manchester City for the Premier League title, have already won the Carabao Cup this season, and are competing in the latter stages of the FA Cup and Champions League.
IOL Sport