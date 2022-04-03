Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Mohamed Salah set to sign new mega money Liverpool contract after U-turn in negotiations

FILE - Liverpool's Mohamed Salah applauds supporters on the pitch after their English Premier League match against Norwich City at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on February 19, 2022. Photo: Oli Scarff/AFP

Published 2h ago

Cape Town — Mohamed Salah will reportedly sign a new four-year mega money contract after making a U-turn in negotiations.

The UK’s Mirror reported on Sunday that the Egyptian striker was set to commit his future to the Merseyside club due to the support he has received after Egypt missed out on World Cup qualification.

The player and club had reached an impasse after the initial £220,000-a-week — which would have made him the club’s highest earner — was rejected.

Salah wanted a deal that would put him alongside Cristiano Ronaldo as the Premier League’s highest earner on around £500,000-a-week, but now seems to have a reached a compromise and is willing to accept £400,000-a-week.

The news that Salah is willing to commit his future to Liverpool will come as music to manager Jurgen Klopp’s ears as he attempts to guide the club to an unprecedented quadruple.

Liverpool, who are in a tight two-horse race with Manchester City for the Premier League title, have already won the Carabao Cup this season, and are competing in the latter stages of the FA Cup and Champions League.

IOL Sport

