Mohamed Salah set to sign new mega money Liverpool contract after U-turn in negotiations

The UK’s Mirror reported on Sunday that the Egyptian striker was set to commit his future to the Merseyside club due to the support he has received after Egypt missed out on World Cup qualification.

The player and club had reached an impasse after the initial £220,000-a-week — which would have made him the club’s highest earner — was rejected.

Salah wanted a deal that would put him alongside Cristiano Ronaldo as the Premier League’s highest earner on around £500,000-a-week, but now seems to have a reached a compromise and is willing to accept £400,000-a-week.

The news that Salah is willing to commit his future to Liverpool will come as music to manager Jurgen Klopp’s ears as he attempts to guide the club to an unprecedented quadruple.