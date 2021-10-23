Mohamed Salah tells Liverpool he wants to stay but it 'doesn't depend on me'

London - Mohamed Salah has told Liverpool he wants to stay for the rest of his career, but the Egypt forward insisted the success of his contract negotiations with the club "doesn't depend on me". Salah's current contract expires in 2023 and Liverpool are trying to finalise a new long-term deal.

The 29-year-old has so far been unable to come to terms with the Reds amid reports he wants wages that would make him one of the Premier League's top earners. That has sparked fears Salah will leave Anfield eventually, a concern fuelled when he flirted with Real Madrid last season. But, on the eve of Liverpool's clash with arch rivals Manchester United on Sunday, Salah put the ball in his club's court as he said he would stay forever given the chance.

"It doesn't depend on me, but if you asked me I would love to stay until the last day of my football career," Salah told Sky Sports on Friday. "But I can't say much about that, it's not in my hands. It depends on what the club wants. It doesn't depend on me. "At the moment, I can't see myself ever playing against Liverpool. That would make me sad.

"It's hard. I don't want to talk about it, but it would make me really sad and at the moment I don't see myself playing against Liverpool, but let's see what will happen in the future." Salah has been in superb form for Jurgen Klopp's side this season, scoring 12 goals in 11 appearances in all competitions. He is the first Liverpool player ever to score in nine successive games in all competitions and he also became the fastest player to score 100 goals for Liverpool in September.