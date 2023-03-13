Mohamed Salah's Cairo mansion burgled — reports

Liverpool — Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah’s villa in Cairo was burgled while he was in England, local media reported.
TV receivers were stolen from inside the house and police investigations are ongoing. A security source told Egypt’s Shorouk newspaper on Sunday that no jewellery was taken.
No-one was in the villa at the time of the incident.
Egypt captain Salah (30) is due to visit his home country next week as he will lead the national team in a double-header against Malawi in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying, a home game on March 24 and the away match four days later.
Salah last week became Liverpool's all-time top scorer in the Premier League with 129 goals.
Salah has scored 22 goals in all competitions this season for the Merseyside club.
