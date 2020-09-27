More handball controversy as Newcastle earn late point at Spurs

LONDON – Another controversial handball decision gave Newcastle United a stoppage-time equaliser by Callum Wilson from the penalty spot and a 1-1 draw at Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday.

Spurs had led through a 25th-minute Lucas Moura goal and Newcastle had not managed a shot on target but deep into stoppage time Newcastle's Andy Carroll and Eric Dier challenged for a ball and the forward's header brushed the arm of the Spurs defender.

A VAR review led referee Peter Bankes to look at the incident, in which Dier had his back to the ball as he jumped with Carroll, and point to the spot.

Wilson's spot-kick squeezed past Hugo Lloris and earned Steve Bruce's side a point that had looked unlikely for most of the match.

The incident followed similar match-deciding handball decisions in Manchester United's win at Brighton and Everton's victory at Crystal Palace on Saturday.