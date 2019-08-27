Manchester United fullback Luke Shaw leaves the Old Trafford pitch after pulling up with a hamstring injury during the first half of Saturday’s defeat to Crystal Palace. Photo: Action Images via Reuters

MANCHESTER – Luke Shaw could be out for five weeks with a hamstring injury. The Manchester United fullback pulled up during the first half of Saturday’s defeat to Crystal Palace.

Scans have confirmed that Shaw, 24, is facing at least a month on the sidelines.

It is another blow to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the United manager, after an indifferent start to the season.

Solskjaer is more hopeful over Anthony Martial’s thigh injury, however.

The Frenchman’s recovery will not have an influence over whether Alexis Sanchez stays or departs before the European transfer deadline closes on Monday.

Sanchez’s representatives were in London yesterday as they try to finalise a season-long loan to Inter Milan, while United have also fielded further enquiries for fullback Matteo Darmian, who is keen to return to Italy.

“Alexis is a quality player. We don’t have loads of options,” Solskjaer said.

“If there is an offer that’s good enough for the club and him, maybe he will go, but if not, then he’s still our player, and he’s a quality player.”

Meanwhile, United’s £52 million misfit Fred says he thinks he can solve his club’s midfield problem.

Fred has barely made an impact at Old Trafford since joining from Shakhtar Donetsk last year, and is yet to feature in a squad this season.

He has made only seven Premier League starts under Solskjaer, but wants a chance to prove his worth.

The 26-year-old Brazilian is fit and trained at Carrington yesterday, with club sources insisting he will remain at the club despite persistent links with a move to Serie A side Fiorentina.

Fred missed the early part of United’s pre-season, with Solskjaer’s permission – for him to get married – before he joined the squad in Singapore, playing in the club’s final four matches of their tour.

Earlier this month, Solskjaer said that Fred is “going to have a big season”.

Even though the manager’s options in midfield are limited, Fred has remained on the periphery of the United squad.

Scott McTominay has started all three games so far, with Paul Pogba stationed in a deeper role.

Nemanja Matic has been on the bench, with Andreas Pereira preferred further forward.

Daily Mail