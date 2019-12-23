LONDON – Son Heung-min's unavailability due to a three-match ban for a red card in Sunday's 2-0 Premier League defeat by Chelsea is a big loss for Tottenham Hotspur, manager Jose Mourinho said on Monday.
Son kicked out in retaliation at Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger and referee Anthony Taylor produced a straight red card after a VAR review, leaving Spurs with 10 men for the last half hour.
Mourinho confirmed Spurs would be appealing Son's red card ahead of three games in seven days starting with Brighton & Hove Albion's visit on Thursday.
"It would be a big loss, we don't have a big squad," Mourinho told reporters. "We don't have lots of players.
"This is a moment where it is normal to think about rotations and very difficult situations for players to play every game. We don't have (Erik) Lamela and it's a big loss for us."