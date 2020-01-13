LONDON — Jose Mourinho is close to making his first signing as Tottenham manager, with Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes potentially joining on loan.
“I am waiting for news,” Mourinho said on Monday of the 21-year-old Fernandes, who has played for Portugal.
The arrival of Fernandes would give Tottenham another option in midfield after Mourinho saw France international Moussa Sissoko ruled out until April after undergoing knee surgery.
It would also mean Mourinho might not have to rely on Christian Eriksen, who has been linked with a move away as Tottenham looks to offload a player who will not commit to a new deal.
Eriksen is out of contract at the end of the season and his situation at the club appears to have angered fans, who booed off the Denmark playmaker in the 1-0 loss to Liverpool on Saturday after his poor display.