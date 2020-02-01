LONDON – Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho is excited about his latest young signings as he seeks to rebuild last season's Champions League finalists following a slump this term that has left them struggling for a top-four spot in the Premier League.
The Spurs boss, criticised in the past for relying too much on experienced players, appears keen to develop a young squad, having recruited Dutchman Steven Bergwijn, 21, and Portuguese loan signing Gedson Fernandes, 19, in the January window.
Fernandes made his first start in the FA Cup fourth round tie at Southampton last weekend and Mourinho said Bergwijn, who joined the club on Wednesday, will be involved in Sunday's Premier League game at home to champions Manchester City.
Tottenham have had a difficult start to 2020, with England striker Harry Kane and France international Moussa Sissoko injured in the defeat at Southampton on New Year's Day, leaving them short in midfield and without a recognised striker.
With experienced players like Christian Eriksen and Danny Rose leaving the club, Mourinho was frank about the team's struggles and the issues that a predominantly young side could face without the guidance of older players.