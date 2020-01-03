LONDON – Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho fears bad news about the hamstring injury that forced striker Harry Kane to hobble off during his side's 1-0 defeat by Southampton in the Premier League on Wednesday.
Kane, scorer of 27 goals for Spurs and England this season, pulled up late in the second half after having a goal disallowed and left the ground on crutches.
He will definitely miss Tottenham's FA Cup third-round clash at Middlesbrough on Sunday.
"We don't know yet, but I think later today we will have news," Mourinho told a new conference on Friday.
"But if you ask me for my feeling, good news or bad news, I am more on the bad news than the good news, that's my feeling. What he felt, leaving the match, the way he did it, it took him only two seconds to realise the severity of the situation.