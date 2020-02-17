Jose Mourinho could not resist a mischievous quip about Manchester City’s financial irregularities after Tottenham climbed back into the top five of the Premier League.
Son Heung-min scored a stoppage-time winner at Aston Villa and the Spurs boss was asked if fifth might be good enough to qualify for the Champions League, as City face the prospect of a two-year ban from the competition.
‘I didn’t lose one single minute analysing what UEFA have to analyse,’ replied Mourinho. ‘If I go into that, I have to ask if the team that finished second in 2018 is going to be champions, yes or no?’
His Manchester United team were runners-up, 19 points behind City in 2018, and the Spurs boss added: ‘That would be interesting, but joking apart, I just wait calmly.