LONDON – Tottenham Hotspur have named Jose Mourinho as their new manager on a contract that runs until the end of the 2022-23 season, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.
The 56-year-old Portuguese returns to management for the first time since being sacked by Manchester United in December. He replaces Mauricio Pochettino, who was sacked by Spurs on Tuesday.
“In Jose we have one of the most successful managers in football,” Spurs Chairman Daniel Levy said in a statement on the club website.
“He has a wealth of experience, can inspire teams and is a great tactician. He has won honours at every club he has coached. We believe he will bring energy and belief to the dressing room.”
Pochettino took the club to their first Champions League final last season, where they lost to Liverpool, but was sacked after a poor run of form in 2019, during which the team have won six of their last 24 league games.