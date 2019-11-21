LONDON – New Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has paid tribute to his predecessor Mauricio Pochettino and backed the Argentine to find happiness again at a different club.
Speaking in his first news conference ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash against West Ham United, Mourinho said the club's door will always be open for Pochettino, who guided Spurs to the Champions League final last season.
"I have to congratulate him on the incredible job he did," Mourinho said on Thursday.
"This club will always be his home, this training ground his training ground. He is always welcome here.
"Tomorrow is another day. He will find happiness soon. He will give everything like he did at this club. He will leave with sadness with the feeling that he did great work. It is what everyone at the club felt."