LONDON – Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho does not expect forward Son Heung-min to play again this season after the South Korean fractured his right arm at the weekend, he said on Tuesday.
Son's injury leaves Spurs short on attacking options for their Champions League last-16 first-leg match against RB Leipzig on Wednesday.
Son, who has 14 goals and eight assists in the league and Champions League this season, is set to undergo surgery with no timeframe given for his return.
Mourinho said a Spurs statement that Son would be out for a “number of weeks” was fairly optimistic.
“I'm not going to count on him again this season,” Mourinho told a news conference. “If he plays two or three games then it's because he (Spurs' press officer) is very optimistic, but I'm not counting on him.”