LONDON – Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has reignited his feud with Antonio Conte after the Italian coach discussed Christian Eriksen's proposed transfer from the North London club to Inter Milan.
Danish playmaker Eriksen will be out of contract at Spurs at the end of the season, and Italian media reports have linked him to a move to Conte's Inter in the January transfer window.
Conte, who on Friday secured a deal for Manchester United defender Ashley Young, told Italian media: "Eriksen? We have to go to people who have already had a career, who are at the end of their contracts."
Spurs have not received a bid from Inter for Eriksen, according to Mourinho, who said he felt Conte had broken a managerial code by publicly speaking about a player still contracted to another club.
"I think Antonio, he has said publicly (about Eriksen)," Mourinho told reporters.