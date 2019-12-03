Jose Mourinho plans to meet Manchester United staff he considers friends on his unexpected return to Old Trafford tomorrow night.
The Tottenham manager wants to avoid the hysteria that has engulfed past trips to former employers and hopes to speak to those he retains a relationship with at United.
Mourinho’s exit was swift when United sacked him last December and he did not make the same sort of farewell speech Louis van Gaal performed when departing in 2016.
Sportsmail understands the Tottenham boss will seek out club chef Mike Donnelly, some members of the medical team, the kit men and groundstaff during his stay in Manchester.