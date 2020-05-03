My agent said I would never make it in England, says Patrice Evra

CAPE TOWN – Patrice Evra has revealed that his agent told him he was never going to make it at Manchester United after a disastrous debut in 2006.

Evra, who had just signed from French Ligue 1 side AS Monaco, was substituted at half time on his Manchester United debut against Manchester City as the team were beaten 3-1.

“’What the hell am I doing here?’ I was chilling in Monte Carlo, but here the football is so fast,” Evra told UTD Podcast about his early days at Old Trafford.

“’Oh my God, you’re so done Patrice. You should go back to Monte Carlo’. I remember thinking that and the worst part is when the game was finished.

“We went back to my flat with my agent and his wife and my agent looked at me like and said, ‘Patrice, I’m sorry.’ I was like, why? ‘I’m sorry to bring you here. You’ll never make it, it’s too hard. You should stay in Monte Carlo.’ In front of his wife. That day was so bad, so embarassing.