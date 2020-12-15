Neto grabs late winner as Chelsea fall to Wolves

WOLVERHAMPTON - Wolverhampton Wanderers' Pedro Neto struck a stoppage-time winner as they came from behind to beat Chelsea 2-1 in the Premier League on Tuesday.

Olivier Giroud had fired Chelsea ahead at Molineux in the 49th minute, meeting a Ben Chilwell cross with a superb first-time strike at the near post.

But Wolves drew level in the 66th minute when Daniel Podence cleverly created space for himself in the box and then drove a slightly deflected shot past keeper Edouard Mendy.

Wolves were then awarded a penalty, 10 minutes from the end, when Pedro Neto went down inside the box as he was approached by Reece James but the decision was overturned after a VAR review showed there had been no contact.