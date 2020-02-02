CAPE TOWN – Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has compared new Manchester United signing Bruno Fernandes to former player Juan Sebastian Veron.
Veron spent two seasons with Manchester United in the early 2000s and is widely regarded to have been a flop. But, Neville, who played alongside Veron, thought Fernandes reminded himself of the Argentinean.
“I thought he did okay. I mean, it was a difficult game for him. I thought actually he adapted quite well in the second half and showed a lot of discipline,” said Neville, according to Metro.co.uk.
“We’ve heard a lot about his assists and his goals and how he can affect in the front of the pitch, but when he was moved into like a holding midfield role in the second half alongside Fred I actually thought he did quite well.
“He showed experience and discipline and didn’t expose himself too much.