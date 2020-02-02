Neville compares new United man Fernandes to Veron









Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes controls the ball during their English Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford in Manchester on Saturday. Photo: Martin Rickett/AP CAPE TOWN – Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has compared new Manchester United signing Bruno Fernandes to former player Juan Sebastian Veron. Veron spent two seasons with Manchester United in the early 2000s and is widely regarded to have been a flop. But, Neville, who played alongside Veron, thought Fernandes reminded himself of the Argentinean. “I thought he did okay. I mean, it was a difficult game for him. I thought actually he adapted quite well in the second half and showed a lot of discipline,” said Neville, according to Metro.co.uk. “We’ve heard a lot about his assists and his goals and how he can affect in the front of the pitch, but when he was moved into like a holding midfield role in the second half alongside Fred I actually thought he did quite well. “He showed experience and discipline and didn’t expose himself too much.

“In the first half in the No.10 role, he reminded me a little bit of what Juan Sebastian Veron used to do when he came to United.

“He sort of charged around everywhere and moved everywhere and was busy and sort of looking for spaces but didn’t really play in a position.

“I actually liked him more in the second half when he played with a little bit more control. But I think it was a decent debut from him.

“I think Fred has done very well in these last few months, he’s emerged as a really good player for United, so you never know, those two in midfield could control games and there was some promise there. It’s early days, but I like what he did,” Neville concluded.

IOL Sport